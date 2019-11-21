1 person dead after car overturns in Jasper County on Thursday, Highway Patrol says

One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Jasper County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. on Bees Creek Road near S.C. 462.

The 1995 Honda Accord was traveling north on Bees Creek Road when it “ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office declined to release the identity of the driver pending notification of next of kin.