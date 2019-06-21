Police searching for another suspect in fatal Beaufort County gas station shooting

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police are searching for a third suspect in the June 3 shooting at a Lady’s Island gas station that killed one man and left another injured, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect is 20-year-old Dequarious Major of St. Helena Island, the release said.

He is wanted on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police believe Major is still in the northern part of the county and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So far, two other men have been arrested and charged in the shooting that killed 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell III of St. Helena Island.

Montarious Brown, 19, of Burton, faces the same charges as Major. He was still confined as of Friday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Ronald Moore, 22, of Lady’s Island, was arrested with obstruction of justice on June 7. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information, including on where Major is, may call 911 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.