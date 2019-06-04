Man fatally shot at Lady’s Island gas station identified by police

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 20-year-old St. Helena Island man was identified as the person who was fatally shot Monday night at a gas station on Lady’s Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Clarence Mitchell III was one of two men shot in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station on Sea Island Parkway around 9 p.m., the release said.

The second man was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Mitchell’s involvement in the incident that led to the shooting was unclear.

The Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired between occupants of two vehicles, and multiple cartridge casings were found at the scene.

One of the vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting was located in a parking lot on Sunset Boulevard less than a half mile from where the shooting took place.

Neither the other vehicle nor its occupants had been located as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the identities of the subjects involved in this shooting may call Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

