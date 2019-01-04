2 Beaufort residents charged with killing N.J. gas station clerk during December robbery

Two Beaufort residents were arrested Thursday in connection with a December robbery in New Jersey that left a gas station attendant dead, according to a news release from the Middlesex County, N.J., Prosecutor’s Office.
Marcus A. Wright, 22, is charged with first degree murder, first degree armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the release said.
Olya Quinnam, 22, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and hindering apprehension, the release said.
In the last five years, Wright has faced multiple burglary charges in Beaufort County, according to court documents.
In 2013, while still a minor, he pleaded guilty to two third -degree burglary charges and was sentenced to five years probation under the Youthful Offender Act, the documents say.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 and less than $10,000 and was sentenced to 3 years in jail, the documents say.
Then in 2015, he pleaded guilty to a contraband in prison charge and a second degree burglary charge and was sentenced to eight years in jail, according to the documents.
Wright was granted parole in March and was released in June, according to S.C. Department of Corrections interim communications director Dexter Lee.
On the morning of Dec. 20, police responded to Speedway Gas Station in Edison, N.J., and found the clerk John Bertram, 38, shot, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m., the release said.
Police say Quinnam waited outside while Wright went into the store and held up the clerk with a gun. The clerk handed the cash register drawer with money in it to Wright, who then shot the clerk, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Both Wright and Quinnam are being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
