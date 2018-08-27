Judge revokes bond for 2 Hilton Head men involved in Aug. 4 gas station shooting

Bond was revoked for two Hilton Head men charged in connection with an Aug. 4 shooting at a gas station near Sea Pines Circle, according to Beaufort County court documents.
Joseph Burton, 24, — who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon — was still detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Monday morning. His $225,000 bond was revoked Thursday.
Derrick Frazier, 26, — who was charged with second-degree assault and battery — was released on a $75,000 bond on Aug. 6, according to court documents. He was booked into the detention center again Thursday after his bond was revoked, according to the jail log.
At the time of the shooting, Burton and Frazier were out on bond on previous charges, so their arrests earlier this month were violation of their previous terms, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Jeff Kidd told The Island Packet on Monday.
Previous charges
In December 2017, Burton was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and is still waiting a trial, according to court records.
Frazier currently has two other cases pending trial, according to court records.
In August 2017, Frazier was charged with first degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot and injured a child, according to court records and a previous Island Packet report.
In July 2016, Frazier was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to court records.
The August 4 shooting
A man was shot multiple times around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in the parking lot of the Kangaroo Express on Palmetto Bay Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies learned that a fight between several men began inside the store and continued into the parking lot.
During the fight, Burton allegedly retrieved a handgun from a car and shot the victim, the release said. Frazier allegedly assaulted the victim prior to the shots being fired.
Both Burton and Frazier ran away before deputies got to the scene but both were arrested later that afternoon with the help of the Bluffton Police Department, according to the release.
Deputies used a trauma kit to treat the victim at the scene while waiting for Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue to arrive, according to an initial Sheriff’s Office report. The deputy wrote in the report that he saw the victim had multiple gunshot wounds in the back, shoulder, and neck area.
The victim was taken to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center for treatment by paramedics. He was later transferred to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. According to social media posts made by the victim’s family and friends, he was still hospitalized Monday.
Comments