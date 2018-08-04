Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting near Sea Pines Circle that left one wounded

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person suspected of shooting a man at a gas station near Sea Pines Circle on Hilton Head early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Kangaroo Express on Palmetto Bay Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies secured the scene when they arrived and the victim was taken to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center for treatment by Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue paramedics.
Deputies learned that a fight between several men began inside the store and continued into the parking lot. During the fight, one of the men allegedly retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and began firing at the victim.
“After wounding the man several times and prior to deputies arriving, the subject with the handgun and the men with him fled in a vehicle,” the release said.
A description of that vehicle has not yet been released.
Investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and continue to interview witnesses.
No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.
The victim has since been transferred to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. His is listed in stable condition, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
