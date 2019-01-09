‘I feel like this is a nightmare,’ sister says about missing Beaufort County woman

Melissa Reddy last spoke to her sister the day after Christmas.
“She sounded alright,” Reddy said about the phone call . “She said she was going over to her friend’s house and then she would call back to talk to my dad, and I never heard from her.”
No one has seen or heard from Melanie Lynn Tran since.
Tran, 43, also had plans to visit her dad on Christmas but never showed up.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says they visited her last known address in Burton, but neighbors says they haven’t seen Tran in months.
The behavior is odd for Tran, Reddy said. She said Tran usually talks with someone in the family about once a week. She also has never been unreachable for this long.
“I feel like it is a nightmare,” Reddy said. “Who thinks they are going to be filling out a police report for their sister. Just not being able to hear her voice is unsettling.”
Tran, a mother of two, has lived in the Beaufort area off and on for two years. Her father also lives in the area.
“She has kids that are worried about her,” Reddy said. “We all need her. It is horrifying. We just want her back.”
Reddy described her sister has being a feisty person who was typically happy.
“She is funny as heck,” Reddy said. “She loves makeup and nails. She is always glittery and sparkly.”
Tran is considered to be missing and endangered, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. He said she is 5 foot, 4 inches and 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about Tran may call Investigator Brandon Disbrow at 843 255-3407 or Beaufort County Distpatch at 843-524-2444.
Tran is one of two people missing from Beaufort County in recent weeks.
Malike Spencer, 18, of Lobeco, was last seen on Dec. 18 by his mother before he left for school at Whale Branch High School. His car was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office in a rural residential area on St. Helena Island on Dec. 21.
On Dec. 27, the Sheriff’s Office said they believe foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Spencer.
Friends and family are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that results in finding Spencer. The reward is held in a nonprofit account by Love House Ministries.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if they wish to remain anonymous.
