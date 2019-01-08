Beaufort County woman missing, family says. They last spoke to her before holiday

A woman from northern Beaufort County has been reported missing, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Melanie Lynn Tran, whose last known address was in the Burton area, last spoke to her family over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, family members told investigators. They reported her missing on Monday.
She reportedly told family members she would visit them but did not show up, the news release said.
Tran is 43 years old, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He said Tran is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds.
Tran is considered missing and endangered, Bromage said.
She may be driving a gray Lincoln MKZ, he said.
Anyone with information about Tran may call Investigator Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2444.
This story will be updated.
