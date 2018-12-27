Beaufort County teen missing 9 days. Foul play now suspected in disappearance, police say

A Beaufort County teen was last seen by family and friends last week and police are starting to believe foul play is involved, officials confirmed Thursday.
“At this point, there is reason to believe that foul play is involved in Malik Spencer’s disappearance,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday.
Spencer, 18, had an “ordinary” morning with his mother before leaving for school on Dec. 18. He never made it to Whale Branch High School where he is a senior. He also never made it to his part-time job at Wendy’s.
His car was discovered by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a rural residential area on St. Helena Dec. 21.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
About 20 patrol deputies and investigators extensively canvassed the area where the car was found, Bromage said. This included going to door to door to talk with residents and also using K-9 and bloodhound teams.
“We did not locate Malik Spencer during the search,” Bromage said. “We continue to investigate any calls and leads.”
Michelle Spencer-Ransom, Malik’s mother, said has felt a range of emotions since her son’s disappearance.
“I have been frustrated recently,” Spencer-Ransom said. “It has been ten days.”
Christmas without her child was “bitter-sweet”, Spencer-Ransom said. She attended a family party with extended family because she felt it was important to still celebrate the holiday, yet, it wasn’t always easy to feel the joy, she said.
Mailk is active his youth and music ministry at Love House Ministries church. He also worked the past two summers with Beaufort County Pals summer Camp.
As a senior, he has spent the last year questioning what the next chapter of his life might hold. This includes researching a school in Florida for welding.
Friends and family are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that results in finding Malik. The reward is held in a non-profit account by Love House Ministries.
“Malik Spencer’s family and the Sheriff’s Office remain extremely concerned for his well-being and are asking for information from the public,” an alert from the Sheriff’s Office says.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if they wish to remain anonymous.
Comments