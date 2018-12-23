Mom and Beaufort Co. teen had ‘ordinary’ morning before he vanished on way to school

Michelle Spencer-Ransom had what felt like an “ordinary” morning with her 18-year-old son Malik Spencer on Tuesday.
She was heading to work, and he was getting ready for school.
“I gave him $10 for a pizza,” Spencer-Ransom said. “I told him to have a good day and I love him.”
Malik, a senior at Whale Branch High School, replied, “OK, mom.”
“There was nothing out of the ordinary, and he never made it to school,” Spencer-Ransom said Sunday — six days since Malik was last seen.
Somewhere between Malik’s house and school he vanished. He didn’t make it to school, back home that night or to his part-time job at Wendy’s.
He didn’t leave with a packed bag, Spencer-Ransom said.
Spencer-Ransom reported him missing Wednesday night. His car was discovered by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a rural area of Beaufort County on Friday morning.
Deputies searched the area where the car was found, but just days before Christmas, Malik remains missing.
On Sunday, family and friends increased a reward for information from $1,000 to $2,000. The reward is for information that results in finding Malik.
“This is the holiday season of joy and happiness,” Spencer-Ransom said Sunday. “There is nothing for me to be happy about. It is hard when you don’t have answers when they disappear.”
Malik isn’t an irresponsible teen, Spencer Ransom said. He is active in his church — Love House Ministries. His attendance record is good, and he receives As and Bs at school, she said.
“When he needed extra help for projects, he would stay after school to get help,” Spencer-Ransom said. “He wasn’t a kid to cut school.”
As a senior, Malik has been planning his future. This includes researching a school in Florida for welding.
“He is looking forward to graduating in June,” Spencer-Ransom said.
Malik has worked the last two summers with Beaufort County Pals summer camp. He enjoys going to basketball games, movies and eating out with friends.
There is a large community from school friends to church friends confused about Malik’s disappearance, Spencer-Ransom said.
“He was not a bully,” Spencer-Ransom said. “He was not a part of any gangs. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. I think somewhere along the line he was taken advantage of. He is a nice kid, probably too nice.”
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-9462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if they wish to remain anonymous.
