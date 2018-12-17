Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head shooting suspect arrested in California. Now, he’s being held in Beaufort Co.

By Lana Ferguson

December 17, 2018 02:58 PM

Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr.
A Hilton Head Island man charged with shooting two people on the island in September has been booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr., 25, was found and arrested in Sacramento, California, by the U.S. Marshals Service on October 3, the release said. The marshals traveled across the country and returned Bascom to Beaufort County Monday morning.

Bacsom is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He has not had his bond hearing yet, the release said.

The Sept. 16 shooting Bascom is charged in left one man shot in the torso and a second shot in the hand and happened on Blazing Star Lane just off of Squire Pope Road.

