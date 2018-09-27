Is Tuesday Hilton Head shooting linked to an on-the-run suspect? Police are investigating

Police are trying to determine if a Tuesday night shooting at a home on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island is connected to an attempted murder suspect they have been searching for since Monday, an official with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.
Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr., 25, of Hilton Head, is wanted on an attempted murder charge related to a Sept. 16 shooting on Blazing Star Lane that left two men hospitalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also faces charges of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with that incident.
The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a second incident in which a home on Wild Horse Road was struck multiple times by bullets about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday as a 76-year-old woman and her grandson sat inside, The Island Packet previously reported. Bascom lives next door to that home, according to records from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.
“I can’t confirm that they are family members (of Bascom), but we are investigating that possibility,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday.
The home had “several” bullet holes in it and deputies found seven shell casings near the roadway, the initial incident report from the shooting said.
As of early Thursday morning, Bascom had still not been found.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, a previous Sheriff’s Office news release said.
