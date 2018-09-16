2 men shot on Hilton Head just 1 hour after Bluffton shooting, police say

Two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island off Squire Pope Road about 6:05 p.m. Sunday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.
Both men were transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital. One was transported by ambulance and one man was transported by helicopter, Bromage said.
One man was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the torso, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Bromage said the suspect had already fled the scene before police arrived.
“There is no description of the suspect, “ Bromage said at about 8 p.m. Sunday. “This is believed to be an isolated incident. There does not appear to be a threat to the general public.”
The shooting occurred on Blazing Star Lane about an hour after a shooting on Albert Green Lane in Bluffton. A victim also was airlifted with injures from the Bluffton shooting.
Bluffton Police Department Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said a suspect was in custody for the Bluffton shooting.
A man died from injuries after being shot on Blazing Star Lane in April. The lane is a small dead-end road about 0.7 miles from U.S. 278.
There will be increased law enforcement presence in the Blazing Star Lane and Squire Pope Road area over the next few hours, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
