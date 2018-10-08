Hilton Head man wanted in shootings arrested, charged with attempted murder, police say

A suspect wanted in a shooting last month on Blazing Star Lane on Hilton Head Island has been arrested in California, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr., 25, of Hilton Head, is awaiting extradition to Beaufort County after being located on Oct. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sacramento, Calif., the news release said.
He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Bascom is a suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting that injured two men, The Island Packet previously reported. One of the men was shot in the torso and the other in the hand.
After the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a silver Lexus leaving the area, according to reports at the time. About a week later, Sheriff’s Office investigators located a silver 2006 Lexus IS they believe was the vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Bascom is the owner of the vehicle and was identified by witnesses as the suspect in the shootings, Monday’s news release said
One of the men who was shot has been released from Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, and the other remains hospitalized at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the news release said.
A second shooting case — around 10:45 Sept. 25 when a home on Wild Horse Road was struck by gunfire — is being investigated as possibly related to the earlier shooting, The Island Packet reported.
In that case, the home that was shot is next door to Bascom’s residence, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.
