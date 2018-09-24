Suspect sought in Hilton Head shooting should be considered armed, dangerous, police say

A suspect was named on Monday in a Sept. 16 Hilton Head Island shooting that left two men hospitalized, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald “Reggie” Bascom Jr., 25, of Hilton Head, is wanted on an attempted murder charge related to the shooting on Blazing Star Lane, according to the news release. He also faces charges of possession of weapon in the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Bascom should be considered armed and dangerous, the news release said.

Two men were injured when shots were fired around 6:05 p.m., police said at the time. One was shot in the torso, and the other was shot in the hand.





One of the men remains hospitalized at Medical University of South Carolina, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No physical description of the subject was available, but witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan with a rear spoiler leaving the area. the news release said. Last week, Sheriff’s Office investigators located a silver 2006 Lexus IS they believe was the vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Anyone with information on Bascom’s whereabouts may call Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.