A Hilton Head woman heard ‘loud bangs,’ then realized her home was being shot at, police say

A Hilton Head home was struck by gunfire Tuesday night along Wild Horse Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The shots rang out at about 10:45 p.m., the report said. No one was injured and the gunman fled the scene before deputies arrived, the report said.

A woman in the home told police she heard “loud bangs” outside the house, the report said. She grabbed her grandson and ran down the hallway to the bedroom where a third person was asleep. She woke him and all the three left the home, the report said.

“Several areas” on the home were hit by bullets and deputies found seven shell casings near the roadway, the report said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The woman did not see who fired the gun or any car drive away after the gunfire stopped, the report said. Deputies did not locate any other witnesses.