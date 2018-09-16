One shot, airlifted with injuries in Bluffton. Suspect in shooting arrested, police say

One person was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining injuries during a shooting at a Bluffton residence Sunday, according to police.
A suspect has been apprehended for the shooting that took place about 5 p.m. on Albert Green Lane, says Bluffton Police Department Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.
As of, 7 p.m., no one had been processed at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the detention center’s website.
Albert Green Lane is a small street off of Buck Island Road. It sits between Bluffton Parkway and Gideon Way.
Babkiewicz did not say which hospital the person was airlifted to.
The incident is not related to a shooting that occurred at a Wendy’s on S.C. 170 on Thursday, Babkiewicz said.
Abraham Gadson, 29, of Bluffton died during the Wendy’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect remains at large.
Police said Thursday’s shooting was an isolated incident.
There is no new information in the Wendy’s case, Babkiewicz said Sunday.
This story will be updated.
