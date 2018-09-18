Deputies locate person of interest in Hilton Head shooting that left two wounded, police say

New details have emerged and a person of interest has been identified in the Sunday night shooting on Hilton Head Island that left two men wounded, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

One man was shot in the torso and another in the hand just after 6 p.m. in the area of Squire Pope Road and Blazing Star Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two witnesses called the Sheriff’s Office to say they’d heard about six gunshots before seeing a sliver or gray sedan-type car speed away, the initial incident report said. The car had white paint on the driver’s side rear quarter panel and a spoiler on the rear.

“The car believed to be the one witnesses saw was located and seized yesterday,” Bromage said Tuesday afternoon.

Although the investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest, no arrests have been made, according to Bromage.

After watching the car speed away, the witnesses saw “a black male crawling in the yard of a trailer,” the report said. A black pickup truck then pulled up and two men helped the injured man into that vehicle before leaving, the report said.





Deputies found several 9 mm bullet shell casings in the roadway of Blazing Star Lane and “signs of blood” on the road leading up to the trailer, on the doorknob of the trailer, down the road at a second trailer, and on a disabled Jeep parked next door, the report said.

No one was in either trailer when deputies knocked, the report said.

Deputies also found four bullet holes in one of the trailers., the report said.

The black truck met with EMS down the road. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment — one by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah and the other by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the report said.

“The victims were not cooperating or giving any information concerning the incident to deputies prior to them being transported,” the report said.

Both victims were in stable condition, according to a Monday afternoon Sheriff’s Office news release.





The shooting occurred an hour after a shooting on Albert Green Lane in Bluffton, which the Bluffton Police Department is investigating in addition to a fatal Thursday night shooting at a Wendy’s on SC 170. No arrests have been made in either of those cases.