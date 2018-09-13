Breaking: Fatal shooting reported at fast-food restaurant on Bluffton’s SC 170

Bluffton Police were investigating a fatal shooting at Wendy’s on S.C. 170 in Bluffton late Thursday.
Crime scene tape surrounded the fast-food restaurant around 10 p.m. as investigators walked around the building with flashlights. A group of Wendy’s workers huddled in front of Parker’s convenience store, which shares a parking lot with the fast-food chain.
“As of right now, we have a shooting inside Wendy’s,” said Capt. Joe Babkiewicz, spokesman for the Bluffton Police Department.
“We have no reason to believe anyone is in danger. We believe it is an isolated incident,” he said.
The unidentified suspect left after the shooting, Babkiewicz said.
The suspect’s vehicle and the direction it left the scene had not been determined, he said.
The identity of the person killed in the shooting was not released.
The coroner was on the scene about 10:15 p.m. Family members also were arriving at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
