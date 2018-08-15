Multiple Beaufort Co. firefighters injured fighting suspected arson fire at Family Dollar

A Yemassee Family Dollar was hit by suspected arson fire Tuesday night that left five Beaufort County firefighters with minor injuries, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The injured firefighters were from the Sheldon and Burton fire districts, the release said. They suffered heat-related injuries, minor burns and one had an ankle injury.
The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. at the store on Dairy Farm Road in the Gardens Corner area, the release said. It was contained and eventually extinguished.
The Sheriff’s Office and Sheldon Fire District were first on the scene. Because of the extent of the fire, fire agencies from Burton, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jasper County, and Hampton County assisted, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the arson, the release said.
Tuesday night’s blaze is at least the seventh suspected arson fire North of the Broad River in recent months.
Sheriffs Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the fires don’t appear to be connected.
“There is no information to believe that this fire is connected to any of the previous fires,” Bromage said Wednesday. “There is nothing to indicate there is a serial arsonist.”
No suspects have been identified in Tuesday’s fire.
Arson is suspected in six other recent fires:
- A house fire in Burton on July 24.
- A house fire on St. Helena on July 14.
- A vehicle fire on Lady’s Island on July 10.
- A structure fire on St. Helena on July 8.
- A mobile home in Gray’s Hill on June 21.
- A home in Seabrook on June 28.
Anyone with information can contact Patrolman First Class Brian Abell at 843-255-3211 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
