Beaufort Co. fire deemed suspicious by fire officials, Sheriff's Office says

Fire officials are saying a structure fire on Bible Camp Road on St. Helena appears suspicious, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A neighbor observed large amounts of smoke coming from the location Sunday night, according to the report.
The building has been abandoned for many years and did not have power, the report said.
On June 21 an abandoned mobile home in the Gray's Hill area was reported as suspicious. Fire officials also said a June 28 fire that destroyed an abandoned Seabrook home seemed suspicious.
