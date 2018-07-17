A woman was in her Beaufort Co. home when fire started. Sheriff’s Office says fire is suspicious

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday fire on St. Helena that appears suspicious, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A woman told deputies she was inside the residence when she smelled smoke. She evacuated the residence immediately, the report states.
Once outside, she noted smoke and flames near the front of her house. She contacted 911.
The woman’s father arrived on scene shortly after deputies, the report states. The man told deputies that someone at the home had left a gas can outside of the house. He said, “Kids probably messed with it.”
The report states that Lady’s Island St. Helena Fire District officially originally said the fire was not suspicious and the case was closed. Fire officials called deputies back and said that opinion had changed the fire was now deemed suspicious.
Multiple fires have been deemed suspicious North of the Broad in recent weeks.
- A vehicle fire on Lady’s Island Vehicle on July 10
- A structure fire on St. Helena on July 8
- An abandoned mobile home in Gray’s Hill June 21
- An abandoned home in Seabrook June 28
