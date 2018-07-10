Beaufort Co. man wakes up for work; overnight someone set his car on fire, deputies say

A Lady's Island man said he woke up Saturday morning to find that someone had set his car on fire overnight, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The man told deputies he finished a shift at a local restaurant about midnight. He said he went straight home so he could get some sleep before his second job at a local gas station.
A gas can, found next to his driver's side door Saturday morning, was the first sign something was off. The gas can is typically under his porch, the report notes.
Upon opening the Honda Civic, he noticed soot from a fire started in the car. The report states that a majority of the driver's seat was completely burnt and the passenger side doors and windows were covered in soot.
The man told authorities he doesn't know anyone who would target him in this way. His mother also told deputies that her son gets along with everyone.
Lady's Island St. Helena Fire responded to the fire and deemed it suspicious. They noted to the Sheriff's Office that there had been numerous suspicious structure fires near the area.
A structure fire Sunday on Bible Camp Road in St. Helena was deemed suspicious. An abandoned home in the Seabrook community was destroyed by a fire also deemed suspicious on June 28. On June 21, fire officials said a vacant mobile home fire in the Gray's Hill area was suspicious.
Comments