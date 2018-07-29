Brandon Eric Biggins
Hilton Head man charged in early morning fatal accident on island road, police say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 29, 2018 11:01 AM

A 25-year-old Hilton Head Island man was arrested for felony driving under the influence resulting in death after an early morning fatal accident on the island Saturday, according to a S.C. Highway Patrol media recording.

Brandon Eric Biggins was driving a 1994 Mercedes on Arrow Road about 1:20 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, according to the recording. The vehicle overturned ejecting a passenger.

The passenger died of injuries at the scene, said the recording. The passenger’s name was not released by the Highway Patrol.

Biggins was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was not.

