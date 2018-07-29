Early morning wreck in Bluffton leaves 22-year-old Hilton Head Island man dead

A 22-year-old Hilton Head Island man was killed in a car crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton early on Sunday morning, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott.
Jose Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway near Moss Creek. The vehicle struck a turn signal light pole in the median, Ott said.
The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt.
Driver Dario Hernandez Gutierriz, 22, of Hilton Head was driving the Chevrolet Impala involved in the one-car crash, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol media report. He sustained injuries and was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Gutierriz was wearing a seat belt.
It was the second car crash within hours to kill a Hilton Head man in Beaufort County.
A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on Arrow Road on Hilton Head that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested a 25-year-old Hilton Head man following the Arrow Road crash.
Earlier this month, 24-year-old Adam Neese, of Bluffton died in a Bluffton crash.
