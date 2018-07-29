S.C. man dies after diving off boat in Beaufort County

A 61-year-old Simpsonville man died Saturday night after diving off a boat near the Gray’s Hill area in Beaufort County, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott.
John Elledge possibly struck his head on the bottom during the dive at about 4 p.m., Ott said Sunday.
He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he died at 11:22 p.m.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fatality, Ott said.
Elledge was one of three fatalities from accidents in Beaufort County during a 24-hour-period.
A 25-year-old Hilton Head Island man was fatally injured in an early morning accident Sunday on Hilton Head Island. Another accident in Bluffton Sunday morning killed a 22-year-old Hilton Head man.
