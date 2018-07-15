24-year-old Bluffton man killed in early morning accident

A 24-year-old Bluffton man was killed and another person injured during an early morning accident off of Buckwalter Parkway on Sunday, according to officials.
Adam Neese was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 3:12 a.m., according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott.
Neese was driving a 2015 two-door BMW northbound on Lake Point Drive when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, a S.C. Highway Patrol report states. The vehicle over-corrected and ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.
Neese was not wearing a seat-belt, according to the report.
The passenger in the vehicle was wearing a seat-belt and was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital, the report states.
Comments