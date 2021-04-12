Beaufort News

Police investigate death of 26-year-old Beaufort man found shot on Sunday

A 26-year-old man was found dead after a shooting early Sunday morning outside of 2512 Southside Blvd. in Beaufort.

Joshua Reed Paige, 26, of Beaufort, died around 4:30 a.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Beaufort Police had responded to a report of shots fired about 6 a.m. and found Paige dead.

Units with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office helped collect evidence. Shell casings were found, a police report said, but officers would not provide details about the shells.

Paige’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to George Erdel, Beaufort Police spokesperson for the agency.

As of Monday, Erdel said there are no suspects.

An autopsy for Paige is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

