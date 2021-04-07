Crime & Public Safety

Pellet gun found in the bushes Tuesday outside a Port Royal school, police say

Lowcountry Montessori School was placed on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning after a staff member found an air pellet gun in the bushes near the school’s car rider line, according to a police report.

Port Royal Police Department responded to the call around 10 a.m. Tuesday to retrieve the firearm, a .357 revolver with a CO2 cartridge holder.

Johnathan Albright, an English teacher at the school, found the pellet gun. He took his class inside and then notified the school’s administration, according to the report.

The school was put into a modified lockdown, which means the school day continued as normal, but class changes were halted and all students were brought inside.

Officers “searched students and their belongings” for any additional weapons or pellets and did not find any, per the report.

Major Ron Wekenmann with Port Royal Police Department called the event a “non-incident” on Wednesday. He added that this is the only call for service the department has received to Lowcountry Montessori this school year.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
