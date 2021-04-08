Shots fired for 4th time in 2 weeks in downtown Beaufort. Where the investigation stands

Beaufort Police responded to multiple calls Wednesday of shots fired in neighborhoods near downtown Beaufort.

No one was injured, but officers reported damage to a vehicle on Adventure Street after someone fired several shots and “property damage” in a separate incident on the intersecting Washington Street, according to reports.

Capt. George Erdel, department spokesperson, said police are investigating both incidents.

“It’s obviously a concern any time bullets are flying through a residential area,” Erdel said.

According to reports, this is the fourth shooting in the area in the past two weeks.

On March 28, police responded to two separate reports of shots fired on Washington Street.

Around 8 p.m., officers first responded to a shooting near the intersection with Bladen Street. No injuries or damage was reported.

Less than two hours later, officers returned to the area after calls about shots fired and discovered a home had been struck multiple times.

Erdel said there’s an ongoing investigation into whether the shootings are connected.

Adventure and Bladen streets are both about a half-mile long and connect traffic-heavy Boundary Street with Bay Street close to downtown Beaufort’s historic district.