Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot dead on Southside Blvd., Beaufort police say

A man was found shot dead in the City of Beaufort on Sunday morning, police said today.

Officers found the man at the 2500 block of Southside Boulevard, a residential area. Police are currently investigating the scene as a murder, according to a press release.

Beaufort County coroner David Ott could not be reached immediately Sunday morning for the identity of the man killed. Beaufort Police Capt. George Erdel, a public information officer, could not immediately be reached for comment regarding whether a suspect has been apprehended.

Beaufort Police encourages anyone with information about the incident to call investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
