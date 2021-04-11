Man found shot dead on Southside Blvd., Beaufort police say

A man was found shot dead in the City of Beaufort on Sunday morning, police said today.

Officers found the man at the 2500 block of Southside Boulevard, a residential area. Police are currently investigating the scene as a murder, according to a press release.

Beaufort County coroner David Ott could not be reached immediately Sunday morning for the identity of the man killed. Beaufort Police Capt. George Erdel, a public information officer, could not immediately be reached for comment regarding whether a suspect has been apprehended.

Beaufort Police encourages anyone with information about the incident to call investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.