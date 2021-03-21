‘South’s Best’ skips Beaufort Co. this year, but other top spots are within a short drive

Beaufort County doesn’t lose often.

In fact, in these last few years it’s rare not to see any of county’s jewels at the top of the most popular “best of” lists.

Our track record is pretty impressive. I mean...

Hilton Head’s beaches have consistently been ranked some of the best in the world, gaining attention from multiple publications including Southern Living, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and most recently, Trip Advisor.

Daufuskie Island in the southern part of the county and Fripp Island in the northern part, were both called “idyllic” getaways.

Beaufort and Bluffton have gotten a lot of love for their small town charm during all seasons of the year.

Hunting Island State Park, nestled in northern Beaufort County, was deemed Coastal Living’s “50 Secret Places to Visit Now.”

The 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home was curated in Habersham.

The South Carolina Sea Islands’ Gullah-Geechee culture also received much-deserved attention on a worldwide travel list.

... and that’s just scratching the surface.

High tide at Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island on Oct. 15. Hilton Head tourism is booming this fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

But, Southern Living’s “The South’s Best 2021” seems to have managed to leave out Beaufort County this go around.

It could be because every good thing has to come to an end or because the South’s Best awards, which are traditionally chosen by readers’ votes, were hand picked in a different way this year.

“The (2021) awards would go on but with a slight twist,” the awards article reads. “We wanted to show support when our neighbors needed us most, especially after a year that hit our communities so hard. So, we nixed the survey, canceled the ranking system, and set out to share our editors’ favorite hidden gems ...”

So, cheers to our Lowcountry neighbors who did win and let’s take a look at what Southern Living had to say about them.

Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah) - The South’s Best Bakeries 2021

“Cheryl and her husband, Griff, have owned and operated Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah since 2002. It’s a warm space in the city’s Starland District beloved for its handmade Southern baked goods and communal spirit.”

Bonaventure Cemetery Tours (near Savannah) - The South’s Best Walking Tours 2021

“Walks through Bonaventure Cemetery, a fixture in the city for more than 150 years, feature the sculptures and natural beauty of the area. Storytellers accompany groups through the grounds, which are shaded by moss-covered oaks.”

Happy Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Once again I am in awe of my wonderful guests who made the tour so great.... Posted by Bonaventure Cemetery Tours on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Folly Beach (near Charleston) - The South’s Best Beach Towns 2021

“South of Charleston, this island hamlet shakes off mainland sophistication in favor of flip-flops and cash-only dive bars. Stop by McKevlin’s Surf Shop, South Carolina’s oldest surfing outfitter, before catching some of the area’s best waves at The Washout. Plan to make a return trip in 2023, when the beloved fishing pier is set to reopen after extensive renovations.”

Surfers head out to the ocean from Folly Beach before the sun comes up. Greenville News file photo Lauren Petracca

Emeline (Charleston) - The South’s Best Stays 2021

“The java shop here, Clerks Coffee Company, is an homage to the most valued store clerks in George W. Williams’ wholesale grocery, the ones he granted partnerships to in the 1800s. The grocery has been through many incarnations, none more impressive than the new Emeline hotel, which opened last year. It has the upscale accouterments you’d expect from a Charleston stay, plus an amazing courtyard with a fireplace. Countryman Mini Cooper house cars and custom Emeline bikes are at your disposal. Enjoy on-site dining at Frannie & The Fox.”

We’d also like to give a nod to some other folks from the Palmetto State who were recognized, including Greenville as being one of the South’s best cities on the rise, McCabe’s Bar-B-Q in Manning being deemed a legendary barbecue joint, and Congaree National Park for being on of the region’s best parks.

Us in Beaufort County will keep our fingers crossed for next year!