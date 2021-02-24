Tell us something we don’t know: This Hilton Head beach is ranked among top 20 in the US

Coligny Beach, Hilton Head Island’s signature beach park, has been nationally recognized again, despite locals’ propensity to avoid it.

Trip Advisor has ranked it the No. 19 best beach in the United States in 2021. The ranking is based on the quality and quantity of reviews, ratings and the volume of “saves,” on the international travel website.

Coligny is one of the few beaches outside Florida, California and Hawaii to make the list, which the Trip Advisor news release said is a “true testament to how much travelers love it.”

And it doesn’t hurt that Coligny, where tourists flock, beat out Myrtle Beach, which ranked No. 23.

Coligny Beach and its surrounding area on Hilton Head have seen new investment and planning in recent years.

In December, the Lowcountry Celebration Park opened behind the Coligny parking lot. The 9-acre park features a massive ship-themed playground, lagoon system and boardwalk, as well as an amphitheater and green space for events.

Across the street, the island’s first rooftop pool and bar opened in summer 2020 at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel. The building is the tallest in the Coligny area, and pool swimmers can see the ocean peeking over the treetops.

Katherine Kokal

Change may be coming to Coligny, though. The Town of Hilton Head Island has expressed interest in changing to paid parking at the island’s largest beach parking lot — currently 400 free spaces.

The paid parking program won’t be in place for summer 2021, but council members have said beachgoers should expect it by summer 2022.

In the other direction, Hilton Head’s only toll road, the Cross Island Parkway, will be officially converted to a free road on July 1. The Cross Island is a popular route for visitors heading to Sea Pines or Coligny Beach, and the S.C. Department of Transportation’s contract for toll collections ends in just five months.

Trip Advisor’s top U.S. beaches

Here’s the full list:

Saint Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach, Florida Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii Moonstone Beach - Cambria, California Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii Cannon Beach - Cannon Beach, Oregon



Napili Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine



Wai’anapanapa State Park - Hana, Hawaii



Madeira Beach - Madeira Beach, Florida



Kailua Beach Park - Kailua, Hawaii



Driftwood Beach - Jekyll Island, Georgia Ormond Beach - Ormond Beach, Florida Henderson State Beach Park - Destin, Florida La Jolla Cove - La Jolla, California Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida Treasure Beach - Treasure Beach, Florida Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Beach Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida Coligny Beach - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Coronado Beach - Coronado, California Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, Virginia Poipu Beach Park - Poipu, Hawaii Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii Santa Monica State Beach - Santa Monica, California

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches honor travelers’ favorite beaches based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, as well as the volume of “saves,” between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Travelers can “save” their travel ideas and plans on Tripadvisor by tapping the heart icon on places to stay, restaurants, things to do and places to go, such as beaches. Tripadvisor views saves as a great indicator of what travelers are interested in doing in the future, according to the news release.

The survey is based on data drawn from an online survey of 2,330 consumers conducted across six countries: The U.S., UK, Australia, Italy, Singapore and Japan.