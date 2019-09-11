Southern Living named Beaufort one of the best towns to visit in the fall. Here’s why

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort’s waterfront Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day."

Turns out locals aren’t the only ones who love Beaufort every season of the year.

Southern Living recently named Beaufort No. 2 on its “Summertime Small Towns That Are Even Better in Fall” list, behind Beaufort, North Carolina.

“In fall, its oak-lined streets are cozy paths for long walks and offer plenty of architectural eye candy,” the list said. “Plus, it’s right on the water, so waves and drifting boats provide the town’s mellow soundtrack.”

They aren’t wrong.

The sunsets on the waterfront are just as beautiful, strolls around the historic district don’t leave you dripping in sweat, and there’s still just as much to do.

Beaufort knows that just because the temperature drops, that doesn’t mean the fun has to.

There’s already a lot planned for this fall.

Some favorite fall events in/near Beaufort

The Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association hosts First Friday on the first Friday of every month, and not just in the summer. The evening event promotes the “shop local” ideal and celebrates the downtown shops, restaurants, and other venues on Bay Street and the surrounding area. The next one is on Oct. 4 and themed “Eat, Shop & Be Scary.”

Festival goers walk past the shrimp boat Georgia Bulldog which was offering free tours during the Beaufort Shrimp Festival in 2017 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Jay Karr File photo

There’s the 25th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival Oct. 4-5, which includes the Run Forrest Run 5k over the Woods Memorial Bridge. It’s a celebration of South Carolina, wild caught shrimp, local food and the Lowcountry.

The Castle in Beaufort’s downtown Point neighborhood. Delayna Early dearley@ islandpacket.com

The annual Beaufort Fall Festival of Houses and Gardens, which started in 1985, lets visitors take self-paced tours of a number of private homes and gardens in the city’s National Historic Landmark District that aren’t normally open to the public. This year it’s Oct. 25-27.

Customers wait to place their order at the Chazito's Latin Cuisine food truck during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the Santa Elena Foundation. The lines were long, but the payoff was some tasty food truck food from a variety of purveyors -- and all for a good cause: proceeds from the event go to the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

A newer event is the 3rd annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival, where an assortment of food truck eats are offered all in the same place, along with music, games and a silent auction. Some of the proceeds from the event support Camp Hope, a summer camp in Pendleton for children with cognitive disabilities. It’ll be Oct. 12 at Beaufort Town Center.

Festivalgoers stroll down Paris Avenue during OctoPRfest in Port Royal on Saturday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The fall fun isn’t just in Beaufort. Nearby in Port Royal hosts an annual OktoPRfest with live music, classic cars, a kid zone, craft booths and more. This year’s 6th annual will be Oct. 26.

Beaufort's Jennifer Mader, with children Stephen, 5, and Zoey, 3, rides the 47-foot Ferris Wheel at the 7th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival on Saturday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Also minutes away from Beaufort, Habersham celebrates its 11th annual Habersham Harvest Festival. It’s vintage themed with art vendors, local food, live music, hayrides, a Ferris wheel, petting zoo, and other activities on Market Street. This year the event is Oct. 19-20.