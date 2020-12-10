Hilton Head’s newest Coligny-area park is officially open! Take a look around

It’s finished!

Hilton Head Island’s newest park, the Lowcountry Celebration Park off Pope Avenue, officially opened Thursday with a town ribbon cutting.

The 10-acre park, playground and museum has been under construction since summer 2018. Its construction is responsible for a new traffic light on the island’s “boulevard to the beach.”

It features a massive, ship-themed playground titled “The Adventure,” named for the vessel that explorer Capt. William Hilton used to travel to Hilton Head Island in 1663.

Surrounding the playground is a water feature that will be activated soon, walking paths, open space for events, a restroom building and a children’s’ museum.

The park was originally planned to be open by May, but park construction was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Scott Liggett, director of public projects and facilities. The pandemic meant delayed material deliveries and a reduced number of people working.

The budget for the project is $12 million, but Liggett said the final costs are likely to be around $14.1 million. It’s being funded by taxes from a special tax district that includes the Coligny Plaza area.

Here’s some information about the new Lowcountry Celebration Park:

Park hours

The Adventure Playground will be open from sunrise to sunset.

Restroom facilities at the park close at 10 p.m., although they are not operational yet. Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber said the restrooms will open in the next several days.

Because there are no gates at park entrances or fences around the perimeter of the park, it will be open 24/7.

Parking at Coligny

Parking is available in the Coligny Beach Parking Lot off Nassau Street or on-street parking on Nassau Street.

You can enter the park from the Nassau Street or Pope Avenue sidewalks or at the Lagoon Road and Pope Avenue intersection, which leads to a drop-off location for the park.

The park is generally accessible for persons of all abilities, Gruber said.

Spaces designated as handicap parking are available in the Nassau Street parking lot and near the drop-off location.

The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. Roadwork on Pope Road necessary to control traffic flow will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4. released from Parks and Recreation website