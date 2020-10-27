Hilton Head to start charging for beach parking at Coligny. Here’s what to know

The Town of Hilton Head Island has committed to overhaul its beach parking program to control capacity on busy beach weekends.

It will mean big changes for tourists, day trippers and island residents, many of whom have been coming to the island’s beaches for decades.

Walker Consultants, the firm that prepared the report presented to the town council Tuesday, said Hilton Head will be hard pressed to implement all its recommendations by summer 2021. That means parking changes will likely come within the next year in time for the 2022 summer season.

But where some representatives want steep parking fees with the goal of deterring visitors all together, others want to balance visitors’ expectations with protecting residents’ access to the island’s biggest environmental asset.

“Charge severely for that commodity, and we’ll get less and less day trippers coming in here,” Mayor John McCann said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We shouldn’t just create an organization that makes it easier for our day trippers and visitors to find parking for the beach,” Ward 4 representative Tamara Becker said. “We need to keep the focus on the residents and our brand and maintaining what we’ve come to know and expect as an island.”

High tide at Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island on Oct. 15. Hilton Head tourism is booming this fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

Here are the main takeaways from Hilton Head’s parking study:

1. You’ll have to pay for parking

The main recommendation is one the council has been tossing around for years: Charge for parking at all beach access points.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jim Corbett, of Walker Consultants, said the Coligny Beach parking lot and Fish Haul areas should be converted to hourly paid parking to make the island’s beach parking uniform.

He suggested several rate schedules, none of which the council directly endorsed. The first would charge $4 per hour to park at the south end beach access points, $3 per hour at the mid-island beaches and $2 per hour at the north end beaches during the high tourism season, May to September.

In the off season, Corbett suggested $2 per hour on the south end, $1.50 per hour mid-island and $1 per hour on the north end.

Another rate schedule proposed dropping parking fees altogether from October to April.

2. Residents will still get beach parking passes

Not everyone would pay to park at the beaches. Corbett’s plan would allow residents to purchase an annual beach parking pass and forgo additional fees.

But the white peel-and-stick decals would be replaced with registration of vehicles’ license plates so parking attendants could scan the license plates and know whether that vehicle has an annual beach pass.

A look at Hilton Head Island’s beach from North Forest Beach Drive near the Sonesta Resort on Friday, May 22, 2020 on Memorial Day Weekend. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

3. You’ll be able to pay by cell phone

If you’re picturing over 400 parking meters at Coligny, you’re living in the past.

Corbett said mobile parking apps will allow beachgoers to refill their virtual meter from their beach chair.

He recommends the town partner with several mobile parking app companies so visitors from across the country can use their local app to pay for parking on Hilton Head and avoid having to download another app.

For visitors without smart phones, Corbett said beachgoers can make payments via a telephone number.

4. There will be tickets

Another big change: Parking violations will mean tickets.

Big ones.

Corbett suggests a $50 parking citation for expired meters or parking in the wrong place. He said less expensive citations for visitors could be considered “the cost of going to the beach.”

The Town of Hilton Head’s code enforcement officers haven’t written beach parking citations since the island’s municipal court closed in 2019, according to the parking study’s meeting notes.

This summer, the town towed vehicles parked at the beaches illegally or dangerously. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office gave parking warnings to dissuade people from parking for free.

Parking citations would be civil citations and not require violators to show up in court, Corbett said. Citations, if piled up, could impact a driver’s ability to register their vehicle without paying the citations first.

Hilton Head Island resident David Monroy, along with his little brother and their dog Cooper, are turned away from the public parking at Coligny Beach Park by Chuck Hall with Coastal Security Service on Friday, May 1, 2020 by orders of the Town of Hilton Head Island. The town opened the beaches but town-owned parking lots were limited to those with parking passes. “I knew it was open but didn’t know i needed a sticker. I just thought I needed to show I.D.” Conroy said as he turned out of the lot. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

5. There could be a parking garage at Coligny

The most notable infrastructure recommendation included in the report is a variety of options for a three-story parking garage at Coligny Beach.

Council members did not vote on whether to include the garage, but Corbett showed options for creating the parking deck surrounded by retail shops.

Still, he said parking surveys showed that 61.9% of respondents did not support a parking structure anywhere on the island.

“We hear both sides,” he said. “More inventory invites off-island users to an already congested area,” but that local businesses generally support the idea of more parking for customers near their shops.

Concepts for a parking garage at Hilton Head Island’s Coligny beach area includes a traditional parking structure and structures that feature retail space below. Walker Consultants, Jim Corbett

6. Islanders Beach Park changes

For the town to comply with its grant applications, Corbett said Islanders Beach Park would have to be converted back to its old configuration, where 25 metered spaces would be available to the public.

The remainder of the lot would be reserved for resident parking.

“A lot of the comments we heard were ‘maintain islanders beach for the islanders,’” he said. “Almost every respondent said something to that capacity.”

7. The town will make around $3M a year

Between parking fees and citations, the town could make between $1 million and $3 million each year after accounting for expenses like paying for a mobile app contract and an external contractor to handle citations.

Still, the town’s parking revenues would be managed by a parking enterprise fund separate from the annual general fund.

“I’m very pleased with this,” Ward 6 representative Glenn Stanford said. “Parking revenue is a great opportunity for us going forward.”

Pedestrians cross South Forest Beach Drive just past Coligny traffic circle, where the town of Hilton Head Island installed a crosswalk safety device on Monday, April 20, 2020. While Coligny Beach Park remains closed by the Town of Hilton Head Island in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk is expected to keep pedestrians more safe when tourists return. To activate the signal, pedestrians press a button that activates an overhead light that flashes yellow, warning drivers the light is about to turn red. The light then turns solid yellow and then red for cars to stop, and a “walk” symbol is displayed, alerting pedestrians to cross. After 30 seconds, the light goes dark, allowing traffic to resume. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

What’s next?

The Town Council will discuss the parking study at its Nov. 4 meeting.

Residents and visitors can submit comments on the town’s website. An online portal for those comments will open once the meeting agenda is released, which typically happens the Friday before the meeting.