Hilton Head’s Cross Island toll ends on July 1. What to do with your Palmetto Pass

Hilton Head Island’s single toll road will drop its $1.25 fare for good starting midnight on July 1.

When it does, more than 32,000 Palmetto Pass users will have

to close their account and return their transponders. They will be refunded their account balance and deposits, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Here’s what you need to know about closing your Palmetto Pass account and getting the refund:

How do I close my account?

You should close your Palmetto Pass account when you will no longer use the pass to pay the toll.

If you are a visitor unlikely to be on Hilton Head between now and July 1, you should close your account as soon as possible to get the quickest possible refund.

If you use the toll road daily, you can wait until the summer to close your account — or choose a day when you will start paying the toll by cash.

SCDOT and the contractor that operates the toll, Conduent Transportation, have begun communicating with Palmetto Pass users to begin the process of closing their accounts, returning their transponders, and refunding their deposits.

You can expect notice from Conduent by mail or email.

Customers can also close accounts in person or by mail.

Return transponders in person at 4 Marshland Lane on Hilton Head, or by mail at P.O. Box 5096, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.

New asphalt at the base of the Cross Island Parkway bridge on Hilton Head Island on Feb. 11, 2020. The project, although not complete, appears stalled to drivers who have seen no construction crews in recent days. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

How much will my refund be?

Refunds are based on whether you have a tag deposit or a positive prepaid balance on your account.

In most cases, customers paid between $40 and $160 as a deposit on their transponders, which will be refunded. In addition, you will be refunded any remaining pre-paid balance on your toll pass.

Typically, refunds take between two and four weeks, the Palmetto Pass website says.

There may be some delays due to the number of accounts that need to be closed. The sooner you can close your account, the better, the site says.

You will get your refund on your credit or debit card if it’s stored on your account; otherwise, you will receive a check.

When do I have to close my account?

Dec. 31 will be the last day to close your Palmetto Pass account.

Close it as soon as possible to avoid refund delays, the website says.

Can I still use my Palmetto Pass until July 1?

Yes, you can use your pass until the toll is dropped.

However, you cannot apply for a new pass after Feb. 28, as SCDOT is stopping sales of new transponders after that date.

Starting March 1, you’ll need to have a pre-paid pass or use cash to pay the toll.

Who can I contact about this?

Answers to frequently asked questions about Palmetto Pass accounts can be found on the website at www.crossislandparkway.org/scvector/static/faq/Discontinuing.shtml.

You may also call the Palmetto Pass customer service center at (843) 342-6718.

Cars approach the toll facility on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway. As of July 2021, the toll booths will be removed from the road and drivers will be able to use it for free. The Island Packet

How we paid for the Cross Island

Tolls were first collected on the Cross Island Parkway in 1998.

Roy Tolson, SCDOT’s director of innovative finance and tolls, said in 2018 that the department makes yearly payments of $3.1 million toward the project debt.

If the DOT were paying off only the project debt, the Cross Island Parkway could be debt free using its yearly revenue of $8.3 million, according to DOT records. But the department must also pay for the toll collection facilities and staff, which Tolson said costs an additional $3.2 million a year to operate.

The tolls will also finance the new construction necessary to remove the toll collection facilities from the road.

In the nearly 25 years since tolls were first collected, the project has hit some financial snags.

Revenue was unexpectedly low in the early 2000s because more drivers than anticipated obtained a Palmetto Pass — a prepaid pass that drivers use to pay a discounted toll.

After nearly a decade of deficits, the department raised the toll from $1 to $1.25 for two-axle vehicles in 2008.

In 2013, revenue from that higher toll got the project back on track, resulting in a $2.4 million surplus, according to previous Island Packet reporting. Tolson said the department used that surplus to complete a resurfacing project in 2019.

Traffic flows across the Cross Island Parkway bridge in 2018. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The Cross Island is a common route for those who work or live on the south end of the island and, from the beginning, it has seen consistent use.

Last year, the toll on the Cross Island was dropped from March 20 to June 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town leaders, including former Town Manager Steve Riley, discussed trying to drop the toll permanently following that closure.

But Riley said in June that “it quickly became apparent that we would have to find the money (to pay off the bridge), and that wasn’t in the cards for us.”

Asked how the state could stay on schedule to drop the toll on July 1 even after the three-month closure, assistant director of public relations Ted Creech said the bond maturity date is July 1 and by state law, that’s when tolls collections must end, regardless of COVID-19 and hurricane evacuation toll suspensions.