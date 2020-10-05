Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Playgrounds in Bluffton are now open. Here are the safety precautions

Playgrounds in Bluffton are now open to the public, the town announced Monday afternoon.

The three playgrounds — at DuBois Park, Oscar Frazier Park and Buckwalter Place Commerce Park — have been closed since April 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the town reopened all public parks, but initially held off on opening playgrounds.

Town Manager Marc Orlando decided to reopen the playgrounds on Saturday, according to a town news release.

photo.red.swing.close.up.after.installation.11.7.2019.jpg
The town of Bluffton installed two adaptive playground swings at Oscar Frazier Park and DeBois Park. The swings were donated by the non-profit organization “50 Red Swings” which wants to make playgrounds more accessible for special needs children. Courtesy of Town of Bluffton Courtesy of Town of Bluffton

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and to “promote public safety,” the town has created several protocols for people wishing to use the playground equipment:

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed at each playground.

Signs, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, have been installed at playgrounds reminding users of safety protocols. The signs are printed in English and Spanish.

Playgrounds will be cleaned by town public works staff every morning and afternoon with soap and water. According to the CDC, playgrounds require normal routine cleaning and do not require disinfection.

Early last month, a group of Bluffton neighbors petitioned the town to reopen the public playgrounds, but officials said it was too early.

Hilton Head reopened its playgrounds in June. Beaufort, which also reopened its playgrounds in June, just opened a new playground at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

As of Monday, over 1,600 people had signed a Change.org petition demanding the Bluffton reopen its playgrounds “immediately.” The petition cited mental health concerns for children who are stuck at home and can’t socialize with their peers.

According to Monday’s news release, Bluffton officials will “continue to monitor the local COVID-19 infection rate and these protocols may be modified at any time in accordance with any future CDC, SC Department of Health and Environmental Control or other published guidelines and/or the discretion of Town officials.”

