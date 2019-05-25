Local

Who’s a good boy? These 12 Instagram dogs enjoying Hilton Head’s sand and sun are

One tired pup: Dog strolls along a Hilton Head beach carrying a Starbucks coffee cup

A dog strolled along Islanders' Beach Park on Hilton Head Island with a Starbucks coffee cup on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019. By
It’s no secret that Hilton Head Island beaches are some of the best in the South. Some would even argue they’re the best beaches in the country.

Dogs seem to agree with us humans on this one.

Just like their owners — locals and tourists alike — dogs love splashing in the water, digging in the sand (as long as they fill the holes back in to help out nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings), and enjoying the island’s wildlife.

Shore Beach Service used a rather cute pup to remind everyone that dogs are not allowed on Hilton Head beaches between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day, according to a local ordinance.

Here are some dogs with their own Instagram accounts (pretty cool!) that had fun in the sun before the no-dogs-on-the-beach-during-certain-times rule went into effect Friday.

Ok can we go out on that sailboat now? #ilovelucysc

Lucy’s a beauty (and a local) whose favorite pastime is trotting along the beach and taking a dip in the ocean.

Good start to Memorial Day weekend

Moose got a great start to Memorial Day weekend when he saw a dolphin pal in the water. Moose wanted to remind not to feed dolphins because it could put them in danger.

Maggie’s got the right idea with hanging out in the shade. The sun can be super hot and it’s important to take a break from it every now and then when you’re out on the beach, especially with the heat wave hitting the Carolinas this weekend.

Do you like Dolly’s hat? We thought it was cute. She had just finished a walk on the beach with a bunch of her Bernese buddies.

Georgia Belle, who is just a few months old, must have pretty cool parents if they bring her to Hilton Head for vacation.

Oscar and Rosie left a message in the sand. They wanted to make sure their followers knew where they were having a great time.

Our first time at the beach was so much fun!

Jax and Dug visited the beach for the first time and it looked like Jax really got the hang of swimming in the water.

Jumping in the waves is Blu’s favorite beach activity. It’s so refreshing on a hot day.

Finn really got into digging in the sand. Hopefully he washed his paws off before getting into the car. Accidentally tracking sand everywhere in the house is the worst.

Best stick yet!

Fetch is fun, but it’s even more fun on the beach. Right, Symon?

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

