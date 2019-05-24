In the Lowcountry for Memorial Day? Check out these 9 events happening this weekend

Beaufort veteran explains the personal reason Memorial Day means so much to him Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the 2018 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the 2018 Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it’s time to break out the red, white, and blue attire, cook out with friends, and attend some big events the Lowcountry has planned.

In addition to all the live music and other happenings around Beaufort County and Savannah this weekend, there are several festivals and events taking place. And, after a weekend of celebrating, there’s a handful of commemorative celebrations scheduled for Monday all over the county.

PSA: It’s going to be a scorcher outside this weekend with record-high temperatures expected to sweep over the region so if you’re celebrating the holiday outside be sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen.

Friday, May 24





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

10 a.m. to midnight — Original Gullah Festival 2019 at the Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Multiple events are going on all weekend to celebrate Gullah heritage with traditional storytelling, dance, music and food. Tickets are required for some events.

5:30 to 8 p.m. — Sea Pines Food Truck Festival at the The Shops at Sea Pines Center. The event — which benefits Hilton Head Heroes — will feature nine different Savannah and Lowcountry food trucks and live music. Sea Pines is also waiving its $8 gate fee for the night.

Customers wait to place their order at the Chazito’s Latin Cuisine food truck during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the Santa Elena Foundation. The lines were long, but the payoff was some tasty food truck food from a variety of purveyors -- and all for a good cause: proceeds from the event go to the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Saturday, May 25

8 a.m. — 2019 Savannah Mile starting in Forsyth Park. The race will end with a celebration in Johnson Square. The race also includes a Memory Walk for families of fallen first responders and a Heroes Heat for all first-responders and military who can compete while wearing their full gear.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Day One of the Hilton Head Island Art Festival at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina. This 11th annual festival will feature a wide selection of art that was all made in the USA. The event is rain or shine and free to attend.

10 a.m. to midnight — Original Gullah Festival 2019 at the Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Multiple events are going on all weekend to celebrate Gullah heritage with traditional storytelling, dance, music and food. Tickets are required for some events.

Attendees walk around and look at art displayed at the annual HHI Art Festival at Shelter Cove. Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina Facebook

Sunday, May 26

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Day Two of the HHI Art Festival at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina. The 11th annual festival will feature a wide selection of art that was all made in the USA. The event is rain or shine and free to attend.

10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. — Original Gullah Festival 2019 at the Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Multiple events are going on all weekend to celebrate Gullah heritage with traditional storytelling, dance, music and food. Tickets are required for some events.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — America Sings! at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head. The event is presented by the Hilton Head Choral Society and will include folk songs, patriotic favorites and more. Tickets are required.

Photographs from the Memorial Day parade and the ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery held in Beaufort on Monday, May 30, 2016. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Memorial Day, Monday, May 27

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Hilton Head Freedom 5K at Coligny Beach. A portion of the race proceeds and all donations go toward the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes. Participants are encouraged to dress in patriotically.

10 a.m. — Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Beaufort. The parade will follow the traditional parade route, which starts down Boundary Street from Rogers Street, onto Carteret Street, Bay Street and then back to Rogers Street ending at the Beaufort National Cemetery. After the parade, there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery.





10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Memorial Day Tribute at the Veterans Memorial in Shelter Cove. The annual event is one of the biggest on Hilton Head commemorating Memorial Day.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Bluffton Township Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bluffton Police Department. The ceremony —sponsored by Dennis J. Becker Post 205 of the American Legion — will honor all military men and women who have given their lives in defense of America. It will culminate in raising the American Flag from half-staff to full-staff.

SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the Memorial Day parade and the ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery held in Beaufort on Monday, May 30, 2016.