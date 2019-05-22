North Carolina
Carolina coast could see record highs for Memorial Day heat wave. How hot could it get?
If you’re headed to the beach for Memorial Day weekend, get ready for possibly record-breaking heat along the Carolina coast.
A heat wave is moving in for the long holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service, but there’s very little chance of rain along the beaches.
“Building upper level high pressure system will bring increasingly warm temperatures this weekend into next week. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat indices as high as the mid 90s Saturday,” forecasters at the Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Weather will be “dangerously hot,” for much of the area, especially inland from the coast, the forecasters warned.
Popular beach spots all along the coast from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to North Carolina’s Outer Banks will feel the heat wave. So no matter where you’re headed, bring sunscreen and lots of water.
“Record highs appear to be in jeopardy, some dating back to the 1950s,” according to the NWS.
“A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through the weekend,” the Wilmington forecast said.
Along the Outer Banks and areas around New Bern and Morehead City, North Carolina, forecasters predicts “above average temperatures, possibly reaching record levels and below normal precipitation,” according to the Weather Service.
Further south, including areas around Savannah, Georgia, up to Hilton Head and Charleston, South Carolina, “the very significant and dangerous early summer heat wave continues,” the Weather Service warns.
“Inland, the potential for very hot conditions still exists and will forecast inland highs in the 90s,” according to the NWS.
