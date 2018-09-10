Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthens to Cat 4. Here’s what it means for Beaufort County

Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening as it moves through the Atlantic and was upgraded to a Category 4 storm just after 12 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While Beaufort County sits just outside Florence’s forecasted track — known as the “cone of uncertainty” — residents and visitors are urged to keep a close eye on the potentially devastating storm.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Florence was located about 580 miles southeast of Bermuda and was moving west at 13 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. By 12 p.m., the hurricane had strengthened to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 130 mph, and further strengthening is expected.
The storm, which was a Category 1 at 5 a.m. Monday, had been moving west-northwest earlier on Monday, but has shifted direction somewhat.
It’s impossible to tell this early what the change means for the storm’s ultimate landfall, said Ron Morales, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“If it wobbles or goes more westerly, that could mean a different part of the coast could get hit,” he said, explaining that Beaufort County residents should be preparing regardless.
“I wouldn’t be fixated on a motion or a center line,” Morales said.
Experts at the weather service warn residents on the coast not to focus on the track, as the effects of a possible Category 4 or 5 storm will be felt far away from the storm’s center.
“It’s prudent ... to maintain a constant watch on the system,” said weather service meteorologist Peter Mohlin, who explained that there could be as much as 175 miles difference between the storm’s actual track and the storm’s forecast five days before landfall.
“This is going to be a unique system and ... we think it’s going to stall and could make some kind of loop,” Mohlin said.
Chances are increasing for Florence making landfall in the Carolinas as a major hurricane, AccuWeather reports. Where Florence goes depends on an area of high pressure in the western Atlantic.
If the high pressure system weakens, there is still a possibility it could skirt the coast near North Carolina and Virginia without making landfall, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. If area of high pressure stays strong, Florence would make a slow turn toward the North or South Carolina coast, which experts say would bring life-threatening floods to the region, similar to those from Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year.
Florence has potential to become the fourth Category 4 Hurricane in recent history to make landfall in the Carolinas, after Hugo in 1989, which made landfall near Charleston; Gracie in 1959, which made landfall north of Beaufort; and Hazel in 1954, which made landfall near the South Carolina-North Carolina border, according to the Hurricane Center.
“This has the potential to be like a Hugo,” Dan Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, told The State newspaper. “Somebody somewhere is going to suffer devastating damage. ... This is a major hurricane that is going to impact the region, and people need to prepare.”
Mohlin advised those in Beaufort County to continue getting prepared for the storm. The Lowcountry could start seeing tropical storm-force winds by mid-day Thursday, so people still have plenty of time to prepare, he said.
On Saturday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm. The governor had not issued any evacuation orders as of Monday morning.
State, county and local officials will discuss the response to Hurricane Florence in a conference call set for 1:30 p.m. today, according to Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Current watches in Beaufort County
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Beaufort County from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday. High tide is around 9:25 p.m. Monday.
Lowcountry tide levels, which already would have been high because of “astronomical influences,” will be further elevated Monday morning and evening because of offshore winds and swells from Hurricane Florence today and tonight, according to a hazardous weather bulletin from the National Weather Service in Charleston.
There is also a moderate risk for rip currents for Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County, the bulletin said.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90, except in the mid 80s near the coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday Night
Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
