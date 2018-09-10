Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthens to Cat 4. Here’s what it means for Beaufort County

Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening as it moves through the Atlantic and was upgraded to a Category 4 storm just after 12 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While Beaufort County sits just outside Florence’s forecasted track — known as the “cone of uncertainty” — residents and visitors are urged to keep a close eye on the potentially devastating storm.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Florence was located about 580 miles southeast of Bermuda and was moving west at 13 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. By 12 p.m., the hurricane had strengthened to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 130 mph, and further strengthening is expected.

The storm, which was a Category 1 at 5 a.m. Monday, had been moving west-northwest earlier on Monday, but has shifted direction somewhat.

It’s impossible to tell this early what the change means for the storm’s ultimate landfall, said Ron Morales, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“If it wobbles or goes more westerly, that could mean a different part of the coast could get hit,” he said, explaining that Beaufort County residents should be preparing regardless.

“I wouldn’t be fixated on a motion or a center line,” Morales said.

Experts at the weather service warn residents on the coast not to focus on the track, as the effects of a possible Category 4 or 5 storm will be felt far away from the storm’s center.

There is also a moderate risk for rip currents for Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County, the bulletin said.

Beaufort County forecast

Today

Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90, except in the mid 80s near the coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday

Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the most recent information.