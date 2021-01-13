This Lowcountry town extended its COVID mask ordinance through mid-March. What we know

Yemassee extended its mask ordinance until mid-January. Staff file photo

Yemassee Town Council voted Tuesday night to extend its face mask requirement into early spring, keeping all of Beaufort County under some sort of mandate.

Three council members — Mayor Colin Moore and council members Peggy Bing-O’Banner and Alfred Washington — supported the measure, while councilman Chuckie Simmons voted against the extension.

The council members voted the same way in July when the original ordinance passed, in September when it was extended the first time, and in November when it was extended again, although Simmons was absent from the November meeting.

Councilwoman Michelle Hagan has been absent from all four meetings.

The ordinance was created to combat the spread of COVID-19. It requires anyone entering a building open to the public to wear a face covering. It also requires employees to wear masks in areas open to the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 8 and for those who can’t safely wear a mask because of a health condition.

Violating the ordinance is a civil infraction that carries a $25 fine. Businesses with repeat violations could have occupancy permits or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance, which replaces the extension of the original one, went into effect immediately and will last 61 days, which will be mid-March, or until the council passes another ordinance.

A two-day block of pop-up COVID-19 testing events will be held at the Yemassee Community Center at 10 Mixon St. next to Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 26. The testing is free, and no reservation is needed.