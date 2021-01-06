Coronavirus

Where to get COVID tested for free in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties in January

Free COVID-19 testing pop-up clinics in Jasper and Hampton counties are happening this week, and they don’t require appointments.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 10128 South Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland is also offering free COVID-19 testing pop-up event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Town of Yemassee is hosting four COVID-19 drive-thru testing events throughout the month.

All four events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex at 101 Town Circle.

The first two events are Friday and Saturday and the second two are Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Those tested will receive results within 48 to 72 hours, according to the Town of Yemassee’s flyer.

Anyone younger than 18 who wants to be tested must bring a parent or legal guardian.

Other free coronavirus testing options not requiring appointments offered in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to DHEC:

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged people who traveled for Christmas or New Year’s to get tested for COVID-19 after returning home.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country and Beaufort County’s outbreak is now at its worst point since March.

Hundreds of cases were recorded over a two-day period last week, shattering records. Meanwhile, earlier this week more than 1,200 health care workers and first responders received the first dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service