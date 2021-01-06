Where to get COVID tested for free in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties in January

Free COVID-19 testing pop-up clinics in Jasper and Hampton counties are happening this week, and they don’t require appointments.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 10128 South Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland is also offering free COVID-19 testing pop-up event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Town of Yemassee is hosting four COVID-19 drive-thru testing events throughout the month.

All four events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex at 101 Town Circle.

The first two events are Friday and Saturday and the second two are Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Those tested will receive results within 48 to 72 hours, according to the Town of Yemassee’s flyer.

Anyone younger than 18 who wants to be tested must bring a parent or legal guardian.

Other free coronavirus testing options not requiring appointments offered in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to DHEC:

Beaufort Memorial Okatie Medical Pavilion at 122 Okatie Center Boulevard North from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays

Beaufort County Health Department at 601 Wilmington Street in Beaufort from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Hilton Head Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays

Coastal Carolina Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged people who traveled for Christmas or New Year’s to get tested for COVID-19 after returning home.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country and Beaufort County’s outbreak is now at its worst point since March.

Hundreds of cases were recorded over a two-day period last week, shattering records. Meanwhile, earlier this week more than 1,200 health care workers and first responders received the first dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.