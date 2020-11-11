Yemassee extends COVID-19 face mask requirement through holidays into early 2021

Yemassee Town Council voted to extend its face mask requirement into 2021, which means all of Beaufort County continues to be under some sort of mask mandate despite rising tensions and protests.

Three of five council members present — Mayor Colin Moore and council members Peggy Bing-O’Banner and Alfred Washington — voted unanimously in favor. These council members voted the same way in July when the original ordinance passed and in September when it was extended the first time.

Councilman Chuckie Simmons, who previously voted against the mask ordinance and its extension at two separate meetings, was absent.

Councilwoman Michelle Hagan has been absent from all three meetings.

The ordinance was created to combat the spread of COVID-19. It requires anyone entering a building open to the public to wear a face covering. It also requires employees to wear masks in areas open to the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 8 and for those who can’t safely wear a mask because of a health condition.

Violating the ordinance is a civil infraction that carries a $25 fine. Businesses with repeat violations could have occupancy permits or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance, which replaces the extension of the original one, went into effect immediately and will last 61 days, which will be mid-January, or until the council passes another ordinance.

A three-day block of pop-up COVID-19 testing events will be held at the Yemassee Municipal Complex from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The testing is free, and no reservation is needed.