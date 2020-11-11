Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Yemassee extends COVID-19 face mask requirement through holidays into early 2021

Yemassee Town Council voted to extend its face mask requirement into 2021, which means all of Beaufort County continues to be under some sort of mask mandate despite rising tensions and protests.

Three of five council members present — Mayor Colin Moore and council members Peggy Bing-O’Banner and Alfred Washington — voted unanimously in favor. These council members voted the same way in July when the original ordinance passed and in September when it was extended the first time.

Councilman Chuckie Simmons, who previously voted against the mask ordinance and its extension at two separate meetings, was absent.

Councilwoman Michelle Hagan has been absent from all three meetings.

The ordinance was created to combat the spread of COVID-19. It requires anyone entering a building open to the public to wear a face covering. It also requires employees to wear masks in areas open to the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 8 and for those who can’t safely wear a mask because of a health condition.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Violating the ordinance is a civil infraction that carries a $25 fine. Businesses with repeat violations could have occupancy permits or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance, which replaces the extension of the original one, went into effect immediately and will last 61 days, which will be mid-January, or until the council passes another ordinance.

A three-day block of pop-up COVID-19 testing events will be held at the Yemassee Municipal Complex from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The testing is free, and no reservation is needed.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Sun City-Hilton Head. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service