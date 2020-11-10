19-year-old wins county council race, likely youngest elected official in SC history

On a fall day during Noah Alexander’s final year at Wade Hampton High School, the senior superlatives for the Class of 2019 were posted.

Taped to a brick wall in the hallway was a page with his name in red ink under “Most Likely to Be a Politician.”

Soon after, the recognition would be immortalized in the high school yearbook.

In the photo, a smiling Alexander holds up an American flag with co-winner Caitlyn Sauls.

He said he laughed at the time, thinking that might be true by the time he was 40 or so, after he had graduated from college and started a career or settled down.

But just a couple of years after his classmates’ prediction, he is way ahead of schedule. Last week’s election made Alexander, 19, one of Hampton County Council’s member-elects.

He’s also believed to be the youngest elected official in South Carolina’s recent history.

Alexander just edged out Phillip Habib, a former Wofford College student who was elected a commissioner on the Berkeley County Soil and Water Commission in 2017 at the age of 20.

Running for election wasn’t something Alexander had planned, but he said God gave him the idea and he “just kind of ran with it.”

“God put it on my spirit, and I said, ‘OK, God, I’ll follow through with it,’ and here I am today,” Alexander said.

‘A good ear’

Alexander’s father, Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, remembers when his son first mentioned running for council late last year. Alexander told his dad there needed to be change in the county, and “to be a part of the change, you have to be right there in it.”

Chief Alexander said he was initially surprised but “should have seen it coming” because his son was a natural leader as a kid.

“I expected for him to be a doctor or a dentist, not a politician,” the chief laughed. “But I’m very impressed and very proud.”

The chief also described his son as a rule follower, always trying to do what was right.

“I have three kids, and I never, ever, had problems with Noah,” Chief Alexander said. “He’s always been a humble child and listened.”

Chief Alexander said he “only had to get after Noah” once in his life for misbehaving.

Alexander had ridden his bike down the road when he wasn’t supposed to, and even though his father wasn’t nearby, as soon as the chief found out, he called his son and lit into him on the phone.

“Oh boy, he cried,” Alexander said with a small giggle, remembering the moment. “I never had to do that again, though.”

His dad said that’s one of the many reasons Alexander will be a good fit on council.

“He has been a great listener for 19 years, and I think that’s what the people of Hampton County want,” Chief Alexander said. “He may not have the experience of being on council, but he has the experience of listening, and that’s what people are thirsty for. Noah’s going to be a good ear.”

Alexander said he’s thankful his dad has been so supportive throughout the entire campaign, and has also been his role model for leadership.

“My dad shaped me to be who I am today,” Alexander said. “Seeing him in the community and how he interacts with people has lit a fire inside of me.”

The election days

Alexander, a biology major at University South Carolina Beaufort, first filed to run in March, then, at 18, won the June primary, which went to a runoff and narrowed a field of six Democrats to two for November’s general election.

Alexander and the other Democrat, Roy Hollingsworth, won the two at-large seats against Republican competitors Bill Hager and Joseph Gill on Nov. 3.

“It’s kind of surreal,” he said Wednesday afternoon. It hasn’t sunk in “that I’m going to be on the county council, I guess. I’ve just watched Hampton County change thus far in my 19 years of living, and for at least the next four years, I’ll have a part in changing Hampton County for the better.”

He wants to represent all of the residents of Hampton County and give “everyone a seat at the table” so their ideas are heard. He hopes his youthfulness can bring “fresh, new ideas” to council as well as a spark of energy.

“I want to ... bring back hope to Hampton County,” Alexander said. “I want to show that Hampton County is here and ready to be a part of the 21st century.”

Alexander knows he wants to bring more jobs and economic opportunity to the county, improving the quality of life. He’d also like to lower taxes eventually, but he knows he has a lot to learn.

He wants to meet with representatives of the various departments in the county to better understand their needs and how they operate.

A young leader

Alexander has a lot of cheerleaders on his side, including a couple of his high school teachers.

Kaye Brown-Guty, a U.S. history, government and economics teacher who has worked at Wade Hampton High School for 22 years, said she’s excited to see students getting involved in local government.

She’s proud Alexander took a risk to campaign and get involved.

Brown-Guty is the high school’s Student Government Association sponsor, so she got to know Alexander when he served as class president his junior and senior years.

“He was a go-getter and always wanted to do things to help students and improve the school,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do to help the county grow and make it a better place.”

Secondary English and journalism teacher Heather Skinner, who taught Alexander when he was a reporter for the school newspaper and co-editor for the yearbook, echoed those sentiments.

“No doubt,” Skinner said, “he will continue using his leadership and people skills to effect positive policy for our county.”