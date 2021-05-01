Get Chick-fil-A fries and nuggets while you can, Bluffton. It’s closing for renovations

Bluffton’s Chick-fil-A will be closing soon for about six weeks of renovations, the restaurant announced via Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll be back,” the post promised. “We want to thank the community for blessing us so much that we are able to grow our restaurant to better serve your needs!”

The restaurant, located at 9 Malphrus Road along U.S. 278, will be closed starting Thursday, May 13. A comment below the post says the construction work is expected to take about six weeks.

“To answer your questions, yes, we did remodel back in 2018 but with this remodel we will be expanding our kitchen and drive thru cockpit so that we are able to serve everyone who comes through our drive thru faster,” the post reads.

The popular fast-food restaurant closed for renovations from mid-July to early September in 2018. At that time, the kitchen, dining room and play area were updated to a more modern, functional style. At the same time, the drive-thru was widened to two lanes and a covered awning was added.

Chick-fil-A in Beaufort, located at 2405 Boundary St., closed at the end of last year for renovations.

At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide closed their dining rooms and were open only for drive-thru, curbside pickup, and delivery. While some have begun reopening for indoor seating, neither the Bluffton nor Beaufort locations has done so.

The Bluffton restaurant’s Facebook post advised fans to watch its Instagram and Facebook pages to get a behind-the-scenes look at the construction work’s progress.