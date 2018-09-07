The wait is finally over! Here’s when Bluffton’s Chick-fil-A is reopening

Get excited because a Bluffton restaurant that closed for renovations is set to reopen next week.
Chick-fil-A, located at 9 Malphrus Road along U.S. 278, is expected to reopen Monday after it closed July 19th for a remodel, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.
“Mark your calendars! Set your alarms! Chick-fil-A Bluffton’s Grand re-opening is scheduled for Monday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m.,” the post said. “We are excited for you to see our newly remodeled store! We cannot wait to serve you!”
The dining area’s design will be updated to include subway tiles and a long “family-gathering” table from reclaimed wood and lined with industrial-style stools, according to owner Keith Clark. Over the table will be a chandelier made from Coke bottles.
The play area will house new equipment. There will also be new flooring and an HVAC system meant to handle the Lowcountry’s heat.
The parking lot will also be reconfigured with a second lane added to the drive-thru.
Comments