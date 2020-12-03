Get your Chick-fil-A while you can, Beaufort. The restaurant is closing soon to remodel

Soon, Sundays won’t be the only day you have to do without Chick-fil-A in Beaufort.

The Boundary Street location of the popular fast food chain recently announced it will close at the end of the month — and it won’t reopen until early March.

The announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the closure starting on Dec. 31 was for a remodeling project.

Local Chick-fil-A lovers had a lot to say in the comments. “We love you just the way you are, no need to remodel,” one said. “Y’all really just gonna end 2020 like that?” asked another.

There is a bright side, however, for those already mourning the temporary loss of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

In its last few weeks of operation, the Chick-fil-A location is hosting multiple promotions and giveaways.

This Saturday is “Receipt Day” where customers “pay once and eat twice.” Anyone who orders food Saturday will get a receipt printed on green paper, which they can bring back within 30 days of reopening to receive everything on the receipt for free.

Also coming up is the 12 Days of Christmas, which runs Dec. 7 through Dec. 19 with a new special each day, including buy-one-get-one deals and a day where guests who wear Christmas attire receive a free medium fry and drink when they buy an entree.

For those wanting Chick-fil-A while the Beaufort location is closed, the next closest options are on Fording Island Road in Bluffton and on Pooler Parkway in Pooler, Georgia, near the airport.

The Bluffton Chick-fil-A closed for similar reasons in July 2018, reopening a couple of months later.

At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide closed their dining rooms and were open only for drive-thru, curbside pickup, and delivery. While some have begun reopening for indoor seating, neither the Beaufort nor the Bluffton location has done so.