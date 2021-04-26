A new Starbucks is in the works for Hilton Head’s south end. Here’s where

A new Starbucks location is planned for Hilton Head Island’s south end.

And this one looks like it will have a drive-thru.

Application materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island show the potential development at 18 Pope Avenue, next to St. Andrew By-The-Sea Church and across the street from Wheelz of Hilton Head.

The proposed location for a new Starbucks on Hilton Head Island off Pope Avenue. Google Maps

The plans show a small building with about 25 parking spaces and a drive-thru that wraps around the building.

If approved, the coffee shop would be the fourth freestanding Starbucks on the island. One is located on the north end in Sea Turtle Marketplace, and was reopened in winter 2019 after the building was destroyed in a fire.

The other freestanding location is mid-island in Shelter Cove, which opened in spring 2019.

The proposed development is just a half-mile east of the third Starbucks on the island, which is near Publix off Palmetto Bay Road. That location is the only freestanding Starbucks on the island that doesn’t have a drive-thru.

One unique feature of the proposed Starbucks is a walk-up window, according to the plans. The ordering window would be a “key feature” of the large outdoor dining area at the new location.

Plans for a Starbucks on Hilton Head Island’s south end. Town of Hilton Head Island design review board agenda packet

“Architecturally, the design intent is to reflect a Lowcountry character with elements typical of current Starbucks facilities in the southeast region,” the applicant, John Powell of Seed Architecture, wrote to the design review board.

The design review board will go over the plans for the Starbucks on Tuesday.

The plans do not yet include a targeted opening date.